Pope Leo renews appeal to end war in Ukraine

Pope Leo renewed his plea for peace in Ukraine, warning that civilian victims, including children, are multiplying as the war continues.

Pope Leo renewed his call for an end to the war in Ukraine during Sunday Angelus remarks in Vatican City, saying innocent people are being killed and wounded in Ukraine and Russia. In his Aug. 9 appeal, he said, “Tragic incidents are multiplying, causing an ever-growing number of civilian victims, including children,” and urged respect for international humanitarian law and an end to attacks on civilians.

The pope’s words landed against a heavy civilian toll. United Nations figures put the number of civilian deaths in the war at more than 16,000, a grim measure of the suffering that has become a defining feature of the conflict. Leo’s intervention followed a similar message he delivered in a Reuters report on Jan. 25, 2026, when he said civilians in Ukraine were suffering and called for the war to end.

The Vatican has long tried to keep some channel open for dialogue, humanitarian concern and efforts tied to prisoners or the reunification of children, even when formal negotiations are stalled. That gives Leo’s appeal a role beyond its immediate moral force: it keeps the war framed as a human catastrophe as well as a geopolitical struggle. It cannot change battlefield calculations in Kyiv, Moscow or among their allies, but it can keep pressure on governments to leave room for diplomacy and remind them that civilian deaths remain central to the cost of the war.

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Vatican News and other outlets framed the message as a call to stop the spiral of violence and make room for diplomacy. Leo’s renewed appeal was another attempt to keep the conflict from receding into the background while artillery, sanctions, arms flows and alliance politics continue to shape events on the ground.