Pope Leo XIV draws 1.2 million in Madrid Mass and Corpus Christi procession

Pope Leo XIV drew 1.2 million into Madrid’s Cibeles square, then framed Spain’s Corpus Christi devotion as a living answer to Europe’s identity battles.

Pope Leo XIV turned Madrid’s Plaza de Cibeles into a public argument about Europe’s identity, presiding over a Corpus Christi Mass before a procession past flower carpets, children scattering petals and a gilded monstrance. The Vatican said 1.2 million faithful filled the square and streets, while the pope used the occasion to warn that Spain’s Catholic heritage should remain a living force, not a relic.

He left the Apostolic Nunciature in Madrid at 9:15 a.m., traveled by car and then popemobile, and was welcomed by Mayor José Luis Martínez-Almeida, who presented the city’s golden key. The Mass began at 10:10 a.m., the Vatican said, at the center of a June 6-12 apostolic journey that made Spain the site of Leo’s first papal trip to the country in 15 years and only his fourth international journey.

In his homily, Leo said Corpus Christi processions had for centuries shaped the piety, art, music, architecture and daily life of the Spanish people. He told worshippers that Spain’s religiosity should not be treated as a museum piece but as “a school of faith,” a line that pushed the visit beyond liturgy and into the larger debate over whether Europe can speak openly about its Christian roots without retreating into nostalgia.

That debate was visible in the day’s itinerary. After the Mass and procession through the city center, Leo was scheduled to meet members of the Augustinian Order before an evening cultural program at Movistar Arena featuring flamenco, classical guitar and Antonio Banderas. The Vatican also said Leo later told authorities in Madrid that Spain had welcomed the Gospel for nearly two millennia, a message that linked devotion, public ceremony and national memory at a moment when Europe remains split over secularism, immigration and identity. The trip continues through Barcelona, Montserrat, Gran Canaria and Tenerife, but Madrid set the tone: Leo is using large public liturgies to press a deliberate case that the church still belongs at the center of Europe’s culture battles.