Pope Leo XIV meets Bad Bunny during Spain trip

A brief Vatican-Bad Bunny encounter at Madrid’s Bernabéu put Pope Leo XIV’s Spain trip in pop-culture territory. The visit also reaches Barcelona and the Canary Islands.

At Madrid’s Bernabéu stadium, Pope Leo XIV briefly greeted Bad Bunny as the Vatican’s Spain trip collided with one of Latin music’s biggest global names. The meeting was private, no photos were released, and the moment landed at the center of a broader papal journey designed to speak to younger Spanish-speaking audiences as much as to church officials and civic leaders.

The Holy See Press Office said Leo’s apostolic journey to Spain runs from June 6 to June 12, with stops in Madrid, Barcelona and the Canary Islands. The itinerary includes 12 speeches, four Masses and about 10 meetings with political, ecclesial and civic leaders, including King Felipe VI and Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. It also folds in a prayer vigil with young people in Madrid, a visit to a homeless project, a prison stop in Barcelona and meetings with migrant-focused organizations in the Canary Islands.

Bad Bunny was in Madrid for two shows during a 10-concert Spanish run, part of a wider European tour that began in Barcelona. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the singer was with family and others when the pope greeted the group briefly before leaving. The timing gave the Vatican an unusual kind of competition for attention in Spain, where stadium tours and papal travel were unfolding in the same city and, for a few hours, the same conversation.

The symbolism matters because both men carry distinct weight for different generations of global Hispanics. Leo’s itinerary leans heavily toward youth outreach, migration and social ministry, signaling a church trying to stay present in the lives of younger Catholics who move easily between faith, music and digital culture. Bad Bunny, meanwhile, stands for the reach of contemporary Latin music across borders, a performer whose stadium draw in Spain underscores how Spanish-language pop now sits at the center of global youth culture.

The pope’s stop in Barcelona adds another layer. Leo is scheduled to bless the Tower of Jesus Christ at the Sagrada Família, whose completion coincides with the centenary year of architect Antoni Gaudí’s death. Vatican News noted that the basilica was consecrated 16 years ago by Pope Benedict XVI, linking the current journey to a longer chain of Catholic symbolism in Spain.

In that setting, the meeting at the Bernabéu was more than a novelty. It showed a church leader making room for the culture that already commands the attention of younger Spanish speakers, while still anchoring his visit in worship, service and some of the Catholic Church’s most enduring landmarks.