Porsche seeks factory-holiday deal on deeper cost cuts, job reductions

Porsche wants a second cost-cutting deal before July factory holidays, as more job cuts and lower output show strain in Germany’s premium auto model.

Porsche is pressing to settle a second cost-cutting package before its factory holidays in July, seeking to give employees clarity while the Stuttgart carmaker resets for a weaker market. The push is more than a labor dispute. It is a stress test for Germany’s industrial model, where even a premium brand is being forced to defend margins, trim capacity and rethink how much volume it really needs.

Chief executive Michael Leiters has made the direction plain: Porsche must earn money with fewer cars. He also wants production capacity set below the roughly 280,000 vehicles Porsche sold last year, a signal that the company is preparing for a smaller operating footprint rather than a return to peak output. Leiters has also said the entry-level 718 series will continue, and Porsche is seeking closer cooperation with Audi as it reshapes its lineup and supply chain.

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The workforce is already in the middle of a major reset. Porsche has said 1,900 jobs will be cut in the coming years, on top of the 2,000 temporary workers it let go last year. At its annual general meeting on May 21, 2025, the company said around 3,900 jobs were to be cut by 2029, and management and the works council were due to negotiate a structural package in the second half of 2025. Porsche also said in March 2025 that another 2,000 jobs would disappear as fixed-term contracts expired.

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The financial pressure behind that restructuring has been severe. In the first half of 2025, Porsche posted sales revenue of 18.16 billion euros and operating profit of 1.01 billion euros, with operating return on sales falling to 5.5 percent from 15.7 percent a year earlier. The company booked about 1.1 billion euros in special charges in the half, including battery activities, US tariffs and strategic realignment, and signaled 1.3 billion euros in total special expenses for 2025. By March 11, 2026, Porsche had reported full-year 2025 sales revenue of 36.27 billion euros, operating profit of 413 million euros and an operating return on sales of 1.1 percent.

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The broader strategy is a deliberate shift away from volume for its own sake. Leiters has framed the turnaround around a “value over volume” principle, especially in China, while Porsche has kept a mix of combustion, plug-in hybrid and all-electric drivetrains available well into the 2030s. The company says it is also pushing a quality-oriented ramp-up of the all-electric Cayenne. For workers, suppliers and investors, the key question is whether Porsche can preserve its pricing power while absorbing weaker luxury demand, tariff pressure and slower electrification without pushing more of the uncertainty onto the factory floor.