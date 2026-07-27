Porsche's 1900 hybrid prototype helped shape modern electric cars

A 1900 Lohner-Porsche paired battery recharging and regenerative braking, and Porsche says its wheel-hub motor ideas later reached the Moon.

A 1900 Lohner-Porsche paired a generator with a battery and regenerative braking, long before those features became standard language in electric cars. Porsche says the Semper Vivus, Latin for “always alive,” was the world’s first functional hybrid car.

The company places the breakthrough in Paris on April 14, 1900, when Ferdinand Porsche was involved in an electric vehicle powered by a wheel-hub motor at the Paris World Exhibition. That detail matters because the same basic idea, a motor inside the wheel rather than under the hood, would become one of the defining concepts in later electric-vehicle design. Guinness World Records has also tied the Lohner-Porsche to the first hybrid vehicle, giving the claim an independent historical anchor beyond Porsche’s own heritage narrative.

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Porsche’s own history traces the electric obsession back even further. In 1893, the 18-year-old Ferdinand Porsche installed an electric lighting system in his parents’ house and joined Vereinigte Elektrizitäts-AG Béla Egger in Vienna. By 1898, Porsche says he had already designed his first electric vehicle with rear-wheel drive, showing that the 1900 hybrid was not an isolated experiment but part of a fast-developing engineering path.

That early work is now folded into the modern electric-car story. Porsche says the hybrid concept continued to influence its engineering more than 100 years later, while Toyota has also leaned into the same lineage in its own electrified-history messaging. The through line is simple enough to follow: battery-assisted propulsion, wheel-hub motors and energy recovery were tried, set aside and then revived as the auto industry searched for cleaner and more efficient powertrains.

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Porsche’s heritage materials add one more twist to the timeline. The wheel-hub motor technology first shown in 1900 later reached the Moon almost 70 years after that Paris debut, a reminder that ideas dismissed as impractical in one era can become central in another. In that sense, the Lohner-Porsche was not a curiosity on the road to electrification. It was an early map of the route cars are still taking today.