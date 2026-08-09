Porter Airlines flight canceled after child refuses to buckle up

A Porter Airlines flight from Victoria to Toronto was canceled after a child stood in a seat and would not buckle up, leaving passengers to wait overnight.

Porter Airlines canceled a Victoria-to-Toronto flight after a young child stayed standing in a seat and would not fasten the seatbelt, forcing passengers to wait for another flight the next day. The airline said the flight was scheduled to leave Victoria International Airport at 11:03 p.m. Pacific on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2026, but did not depart.

Porter said the parent and cabin crew both tried to secure the child before the decision was made. The company described the cancellation as a safety precaution, reflecting a hard rule in commercial aviation: an aircraft cannot take off with an unrestrained passenger on board, especially during taxi, takeoff and landing when the risk of injury is highest.

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Canadian Aviation Regulations 605.25 require the pilot-in-command to direct everyone on board to fasten safety belts during movement on the surface, takeoff and landing, and at any other time when conditions call for it. Transport Canada also publishes guidance on child restraint systems and other seating devices, underscoring that children are not exempt from onboard safety requirements. In practice, that leaves crews with limited options once a family cannot or will not get a child properly secured. Flight attendants can try again, the captain can hold the departure, and if compliance still does not happen, the aircraft stays on the ground.

The disruption fits a broader post-pandemic strain on air travel rules, where a single noncompliant passenger can cascade into missed connections, overnight stays and rebooking work for dozens or more travelers. The International Air Transport Association says unruly and disruptive passenger incidents remain a concern for airlines and governments, and that even though such behavior comes from a minority of travelers, it has a disproportionate impact on safety, security and operations.

Fabian Roudra Baroi via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Porter’s customer-service tools are built for that kind of interruption. Its delayed, diverted and cancelled flights page and flight delays and cancellations FAQ say the airline can provide proof of delay or cancellation and help affected customers with travel plans. For families, the episode was a reminder that child travel on commercial flights is governed by the same safety protocols that apply to every other passenger, and crews have to enforce them before a plane can leave the gate.