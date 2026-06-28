Portugal and Colombia draw 0-0 as both advance in World Cup showdown

Dávinson Sánchez had a goal ruled out, but Colombia and Portugal still drew 0-0 in Miami and both moved into the World Cup 2026 last 32.

Colombia and Portugal finished 0-0 at Miami Stadium in the Group K decider, a result that sent Colombia through as group winner and Portugal through in second place. The match kicked off at 11:30 p.m. on June 27, 2026, and ended as a tense, breathless contest in front of a lively crowd.

Roberto Martínez called it a very demanding test against a rival of high level, and the game fit that description from the start. Portugal showed the defensive solidity that has carried it through the tournament, but the final ball and the finishing touch never fully arrived. With Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, João Cancelo and Rúben Dias all in the squad, Portugal entered the World Cup with enough quality to hurt opponents, yet Colombia forced them into a match where control did not automatically turn into clear chances.

The sharpest flashpoint came when Dávinson Sánchez had a goal disallowed, one of the moments that fueled the tension inside Miami Stadium. Colombia kept pressing, Portugal kept its shape, and neither side found a breakthrough. Martínez had said before the match that Portugal was focused on Colombia rather than the knockout rounds, and the draw gave him a useful read on how his side responds when an opponent makes every phase of the game harder.

AI-generated illustration

That is why coaches often value a game like this before the elimination rounds. It offers pressure without punishment: a chance to see whether a team can hold its nerve, stay compact and survive long stretches without conceding ground. For Portugal, the 0-0 confirmed that the back line can stand up to top-level opposition. It also exposed the limits of an attack that still has to become more decisive if Portugal wants to go beyond being resilient.

The standings sent Colombia first in Group K and Portugal second, with both advancing to the round of 32. FIFA’s bracket placed the group winner in Kansas City on July 3 against a third-place team from another group, while the runner-up is set for Toronto on July 2 against the Group L runner-up, Croatia. For Martínez, the Miami draw was less a setback than a stress test, and the questions it raised now follow Portugal into the knockout phase.