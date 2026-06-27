Portugal and Colombia set for blockbuster World Cup showdown in Miami

Five million ticket requests and Roberto Martinez’s early ticket scramble turned Colombia-Portugal into Miami’s most in-demand group-stage match.

Five million ticket requests turned Colombia-Portugal into the most sought-after group-stage match in FIFA’s expanded 104-game World Cup, with Group K’s final fixture set in Miami and Roberto Martinez forced to secure seats for his family months ahead of time. The demand alone put the game in a different category from a routine group decider, with first place in Group K hanging in the balance and Miami once again under the glare of a marquee international crowd.

FIFA’s match materials listed the contest as Group K, Match 71, with the official schedule placing it in Miami Stadium and hospitality materials identifying Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. FIFA’s preview set kickoff at 19:30 in Miami, 18:30 in Bogotá and 00:30 Sunday in Lisbon, underlining how the game stretched across three football time zones and pulled in supporters far beyond South Florida.

That turnout is part of the story. The first 24 hours of FIFA’s Random Selection Draw in December produced the five million ticket requests, a figure that points to the depth of Colombian and Portuguese support in the United States. Martinez’s need to buy family tickets in November captured how tight access had become before the teams even arrived in Miami, where resale listings on the eve of the match were running from about $3,200 to $17,000.

The stakes inside Group K were just as clear. Colombia entered the final group-stage match with the edge for top spot, meaning the result would decide who controlled the group heading into the knockout rounds. For Portugal, the meeting carried extra weight because Cristiano Ronaldo was named in the 27-man squad in May and was set for a sixth World Cup at age 41, giving the game the feel of one more major-stage examination of his era.

Miami’s security history added another layer. The same venue hosted the 2024 Copa America final, where fans without tickets breached gates and triggered a temporary lockdown. That memory, combined with the ticket frenzy and the size of the crowd, made Colombia-Portugal more than a headline fixture. It became a test of tournament logistics, diaspora pull and whether one of the World Cup’s biggest stage games could live up to its billing without losing control of the moment.