Portugal beats Croatia in stoppage time to reach World Cup last 16

Gonçalo Ramos struck in the 90+4th minute as Portugal edged Croatia 2-1 in Toronto, but the late drama only sharpened scrutiny on Portugal’s title claim.

Portugal needed stoppage time to get past Croatia, and the 2-1 win in Toronto sent it into the World Cup last 16 with a matchup against Spain now next on the bracket. Gonçalo Ramos delivered the decisive goal in the 90+4th minute, after Josko Gvardiol had a late equalizer ruled out in a VAR offside call that left Croatia furious and Portugal relieved.

The match at Toronto Stadium in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, turned after Ivan Perišić put Croatia ahead in the 53rd minute. Cristiano Ronaldo answered from the penalty spot in the 68th minute, keeping Portugal alive before Ramos headed in the winner deep into stoppage time. It was Ronaldo’s first goal in a World Cup knockout round, a personal milestone that extended his chase in what has been framed as his final major World Cup campaign.

The result gave Portugal progression, but not much comfort. Bernardo Silva had already acknowledged the criticism aimed at Portugal’s performances in the tournament, yet he still said the squad believed it could win the title. That tension now defines the Portuguese campaign: reaching the last 16 was the minimum requirement, and the harder test is whether Roberto Martínez’s side can look secure enough to survive elite opposition.

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Rafael Leão also highlighted the victory afterward, but the closing stages underlined the unanswered questions beneath the upbeat reaction. Croatia pushed Portugal to the edge, and the disallowed goal for Gvardiol ensured the night ended amid controversy as well as celebration. For Croatia, the defeat deepened the significance of Luka Modrić’s departure from another World Cup run, while for Portugal the stakes are rising fast. The team that won Euro 2016 has never reached a World Cup final, and now its route runs straight into Spain with scrutiny only intensifying.