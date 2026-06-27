Portugal eyes group lead against high-level Colombia at World Cup

Tomás Araújo returned to full training as Portugal prepared to control possession and attack quickly against Colombia in a Group K decider in Miami.

Tomás Araújo returned to full training in Palm Beach on June 24 as Portugal sharpened its plan to control possession and attack quickly against Colombia in a decisive Group K finale at Hard Rock Stadium. The match will be played Saturday, June 28, at 19:30 local time in Miami, which is 00:30 Sunday in continental Portugal.

Araújo has been reintegrated into Roberto Martínez’s squad after several days of individual work, giving Portugal a full group. Portugal arrived on the back of a 5-0 win over Uzbekistan. Martínez called Colombia a highly talented side and warned that the game will be intense with first place in Group K on the line.

That group places Portugal alongside Colombia, Uzbekistan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Portugal is still chasing a first World Cup title, with third place in 1966 remaining its best finish. Cristiano Ronaldo, now 41, is leading the team in his sixth World Cup, still the central reference point for a squad that mixes experience with a younger core built around Nuno Mendes, João Neves, Vitinha and Gonçalo Ramos, all of whom arrived after winning the UEFA Champions League with Paris Saint-Germain.

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The Benfica defender said Portugal will seek to finish top of the group against a Colombia side of great level, stressing the team’s confidence, the importance of keeping the ball and the need to attack fast. He also described playing in the World Cup as a dream.