Portugal held by DR Congo in World Cup debut as Wissa scores history

Wissa’s stoppage-time header gave Congo DR its first World Cup goal and first point, forcing Portugal into a 1-1 draw in Houston.

Portugal’s opening move was ruthless and immediate, but Congo DR refused to let the game stay on that script. João Neves headed Portugal ahead in the sixth minute at Houston Stadium, yet Yoane Wissa answered with a header of his own in first-half stoppage time to secure a 1-1 draw in Group K.

The result carried far more weight for Congo DR than a single point. It was the nation’s first goal at a FIFA World Cup and its first point at the tournament, arriving 52 years after its debut in the 1974 edition. For a side that had come through the intercontinental playoff route, the equaliser was a statement that Congo DR could survive at this level and then punish a European heavyweight when the opening appeared.

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Portugal still pushed for a winner until the end, but the draw changed the temperature of the group on day one. With Uzbekistan and Colombia also in Group K, Portugal’s path suddenly looked less secure than a favourite’s opening fixture normally would. In a tournament where every point matters more because the field has been expanded to 48 teams and 104 matches across 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States, Congo DR’s resistance turned one match into an early classification battle.

The bigger significance was competitive. Portugal arrived as the established power, but Congo DR matched the match’s intensity when it mattered most and found a way to make the game physical and uncomfortable after falling behind. The response, delivered by Wissa’s header before the break, underlined how narrow the margin can be when a disciplined underdog refuses to yield space or momentum.

Photo by Azad Ibrahim

For Congo DR, the draw was not just a milestone; it was proof of belonging. For Portugal, it was a reminder that reputation alone does not settle a World Cup group, especially in an expanded tournament built to bring more countries into the contest and make the first round less predictable.