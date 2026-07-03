Portugal honors Diogo Jota as World Cup tribute inspires squad

Portugal turned Diogo Jota’s first-anniversary tribute into a rallying point, with Rúben Neves wearing No. 21 and Roberto Martínez calling his memory a source of motivation.

Portugal turned Diogo Jota’s memory into part of its World Cup identity, with the first anniversary of his death falling on the same day as the match against Croatia in Toronto. The tribute has gone beyond ceremony: Roberto Martínez has made Jota’s absence a source of motivation for the squad, and Portugal treated the former Liverpool forward as an honorary member of the World Cup group.

Jota and his brother André Silva were killed in a car crash in Spain on July 3, 2025, when Jota was 28. A year later, Portugal opened the tournament in Houston with an emotional tribute in front of Jota’s parents, Isabel and Joaquim Silva, while Jota’s image was shown on the stadium’s giant screens during the Portuguese national anthem. The gesture set the tone for a campaign in which remembrance has been folded directly into preparation and matchday routine.

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The emotional weight has also been visible on the pitch and on the wrists of the players. Prime Minister Luís Montenegro gave the squad green-and-red commemorative wristbands, and the bands reportedly carried the players’ names along with an inscription honoring Jota. Rúben Neves, one of Jota’s closest friends, has worn Jota’s No. 21 shirt for Portugal, a personal choice that has made the tribute feel even more intimate inside the squad.

Portugal’s win over Croatia added another layer to the tribute. Cristiano Ronaldo paid an emotional homage after the match, underlining how deeply Jota’s death has affected the national team and the wider Portuguese football community. The timing mattered as much as the result: the fixture came exactly one year after Jota’s death, turning a competitive World Cup night in Toronto into a remembrance that travelled with the team.

@cfcunofficial (Chelsea Debs) London via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

For Portugal, the message has been clear. Jota was not only a popular figure within the squad, but a two-time winner with the national team whose absence still shapes the way the group sees itself. In a tournament built on pressure, Portugal has made grief part of its competitive edge, using Jota’s name to sharpen focus rather than freeze it.