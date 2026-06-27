Portugal makes one change for Colombia showdown in World Cup group finale

Roberto Martínez swapped in Rúben Neves for João Neves as Portugal chased Colombia and first place in Miami, a clear vote for control over risk.

Roberto Martínez made one change to Portugal’s starting lineup for the June 27, 2026 Group K finale against Colombia in Miami Stadium, bringing Rúben Neves in for João Neves. The switch came with Portugal two points behind Colombia and needing a win to finish first in the group, turning the midfield decision into the most revealing line on the team sheet.

The move pointed to a manager leaning on experience at the sharpest edge of the group stage. Rúben Neves offered Portugal a more seasoned midfield presence for a match that FIFA framed as a group final, and the selection suggested Martínez wanted control, not improvisation, against a Colombia side carrying a dangerous attack. João Neves had been the man to drop out, but the broader message was larger than one player: Portugal were choosing a steadier hand in a game that could decide the path out of Group K.

Martínez had made his priorities plain before kickoff. He said he was focused only on beating Colombia and not on the round of 32 or any possible first opponent there. He also said Portugal had been preparing for the match for months, starting the groundwork back in March, and that the squad was “perfectly ready” despite the repeated storm interruptions across Florida. In a game where every detail carried weight, the lineup change matched the manager’s public line of caution and control.

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The stakes were heightened by the setting and by the names on the field. Cristiano Ronaldo was playing his sixth World Cup, a milestone that underscored how much experience Portugal was carrying into Miami. FIFA expected an electric atmosphere for the Group K finale, and the demand for seats was so intense that Martínez had bought tickets well in advance for his family. For Portugal, the equation was simple: beat Colombia, take the group, and leave Miami in command rather than in pursuit.