Portugal seeks data centre investment with real economic benefits

Portugal is drawing 2.6 gigawatts of planned data-centre capacity, but Miguel Pinto Luz says projects must deliver jobs, innovation and grid value, not just power use.

Infrastructure Minister Miguel Pinto Luz said Portugal would welcome data centres only if they delivered real economic value, a line that put the country’s fast-growing AI infrastructure market under a clear policy test. The message was blunt: Lisbon wants investment, but not projects that consume land, power and water while leaving little behind for the wider economy.

That caution lands as Portugal becomes one of Europe’s most active data-centre markets. Colliers said the country had more than 2.6 gigawatts of planned IT capacity in development, with Lisbon alone accounting for 1,389 megawatts, up sharply from 373 megawatts a year earlier. The pace of interest has been intense enough that Pinto Luz previously said Portugal had about 40 data-centre installation requests.

AI-generated illustration

Sines sits at the centre of that push. The Start Campus project there is an $8.5 billion campus built around 1.2 gigawatts of capacity and backed by Microsoft AI infrastructure investment. The port city has become a magnet for hyperscale developers because of Atlantic subsea cable links that connect Europe, Africa and the Americas, along with relatively low wholesale electricity prices and abundant renewable power.

Portugal’s government now appears intent on making sure those advantages translate into broader industrial gains. The country already has a large technology base to build on: the U.S. Commercial Service says Portugal’s ICT sector generates more than $22.8 billion in turnover, employs more than 147,000 professionals and contributes nearly 10% of GDP. It also says Portugal produces around 90,000 engineering graduates a year, giving the country a deeper technical workforce than many of its European peers.

Photo by Brett Sayles

That helps explain why the debate is not about whether data centres should come, but what they should give back. Colliers said a new energy regulatory framework in Spain and Portugal has ended the old first-ready, first-served model for securing power, raising the pressure on developers to line up electricity early and pushing governments to be more selective about which projects win access. For Portugal, the question is becoming whether a data centre is an engine of development or simply a highly powered real-estate bet built around remote computing.

Web Summit via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

As artificial intelligence drives more demand for compute-heavy infrastructure, that question is spreading across Europe. Portugal is positioning itself as open for business, but only on terms that bring local jobs, innovation and grid value rather than a one-way flow of power into server halls.