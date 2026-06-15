Potter leads Sweden to World Cup win after West Ham sacking

Graham Potter’s Sweden thrashed Tunisia 5-1 in Monterrey, turning a rescue job into a hard test of whether his attack-first rebuild is real.

Graham Potter walked back into World Cup relevance with Sweden in Monterrey, and the 5-1 demolition of Tunisia did more than soften the memory of his West Ham sacking. It put a manager who was dismissed by West Ham United on 27 September 2025, and who had already failed to stabilise Chelsea, in the middle of a sharper question: whether he has truly reinvented himself, or simply found a job that fits him better.

Sweden hired Potter on 20 October 2025, weeks after Jon Dahl Tomasson was removed and with the national team bottom of Group B on one point from four matches. The Swedish Football Association did not bring him in for a long rebuild. It turned to a coach with Scandinavian credibility and a short runway, giving him a contract to finish World Cup qualification and an option to stay on through the finals if he got them there. Potter delivered that rescue, and Sweden’s place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup followed.

AI-generated illustration

The case for reinvention begins in Potter’s old work in Sweden, not in the ruins of his Premier League jobs. At Östersund from 2011 to 2018, he took a club from the fourth tier to the top flight in 2015 and won the Swedish Cup in 2017. That record still matters because it shows the same pattern now: Potter has looked most convincing in environments where he can build structure, trust and identity over vanity. Sweden’s run to the finals looked less like a panic hire and more like a return to the conditions that once made him effective.

Source: digitalhub.fifa.com

The Tunisia opener offered the clearest evidence yet. Sweden won 5-1 in Monterrey, Mexico, and Potter singled out the attacking chemistry between Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyökeres after the match. That pairing was not a cosmetic flourish. It was the kind of personnel decision that suggested Potter was leaning into Sweden’s best forward talent rather than hiding behind caution, a marked shift from a club career that often ended with his ideas overwhelmed by pressure and impatience.

Doogooder via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Potter has said the West Ham spell hurt him, while Sweden has felt beautiful. Both can be true. The result in Monterrey suggested he has not only found refuge from Premier League failure, but also a stage where his methods can still work. The hard test now is whether Sweden’s opening win was the start of a genuine managerial reset, or just the brief calm that follows a rescue.