Powerball jackpot climbs to $856 million, eighth-largest in game history

No ticket hit Wednesday’s numbers, sending Powerball to $856 million, with a cash value around $371 million and odds of about 1 in 292.2 million.

No ticket matched all six numbers in Wednesday’s Aug. 6 drawing, pushing the Powerball jackpot to an estimated $856 million and making it the eighth-largest prize in the game’s history. The prize was also the largest U.S. lottery jackpot of 2026 so far, with a cash value reported at about $370.7 million to $372 million.

The run has stretched for three months without a winner since May 2, 2026, and that kind of rollover is what turns a lottery drawing into a national event. Powerball said jackpots that climb into the top 10 historically bring in many more players, and more than a million tickets were sold for the latest drawing despite odds of about 1 in 292.2 million.

The economics behind the frenzy are stark. Powerball’s prize chart says a winner can take the jackpot as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or as a lump sum. A $2 play buys a tiny chance at the advertised total, but the cash option is already hundreds of millions lower before any federal withholding or state tax comes out, which is why the number on the signboard is never the amount a winner actually keeps.

That gap helps explain why jackpots keep expanding into cultural events. As the prize rises, the game’s visibility rises with it, especially once the jackpot enters the top 10 and the cycle of rollovers draws in more buyers. Research on lottery behavior has long found that lower-income households spend a larger share of their income on tickets, and a 2023 analysis of market and transactional lottery data found that consumers in low-income areas prefer games with lower payouts and shorter play cycles.

The current jackpot comes after a long string of oversized drawings that have kept Powerball in the public spotlight. The largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever remains the $2.04 billion Powerball prize won in California on Nov. 7, 2022.