Powerful earthquakes strike Venezuela, buildings collapse and emergency declared

Two powerful quakes hit Venezuela seconds apart, collapsing buildings in Caracas and sending residents into the streets as officials declared an emergency.

Buildings collapsed in Caracas and residents rushed outside after two earthquakes struck Venezuela seconds apart, with the stronger one measured at magnitude 7.5 by the U.S. Geological Survey and centered 16 km southwest of Morón at a depth of 10 km. The agency recorded that quake at 22:05:11 UTC on June 24, 2026, following a magnitude 7.2 tremor that hit less than a minute earlier near Yumare.

The shaking cut through homes, offices and streets across Caracas and nearby regions, where live reports and photos showed people gathering outdoors as walls gave way. One resident described it as “the strongest quake I've ever felt,” capturing the shock that spread far beyond the epicenter. Journalist Nicole Kolster said, “I saw the windows moving, and the only thing I could think to do was to get between the front door and a stone wall... to try to protect myself,” adding that she stayed wedged there before hearing neighbours call for evacuation.

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The immediate toll remained unclear as officials and emergency crews tried to assess the damage. Scientists warned of potentially high casualties and extensive destruction, a concern sharpened by the quake’s shallow depth and the collapse seen in the capital. ABC News reported that interim President Delcy Rodriguez declared a state of emergency hours later, but did not give a death toll.

The tremors also revived memories of Venezuela’s long record of seismic risk. In 1967, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck Caracas, killing more than 200 people and destroying buildings, a warning that still hangs over a city where many structures and response systems are tested by every strong jolt. The latest quakes again exposed how quickly fear can outrun verified damage, and how heavily the country still depends on rapid assessment, clear public alerts and resilient infrastructure when the ground moves.