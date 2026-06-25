Powerful earthquakes strike Venezuela, causing collapsed buildings and emergency response

Collapsed buildings in Caracas, a state of emergency, and nearly two dozen aftershocks marked Venezuela’s strongest quake sequence in decades.

Emergency crews searched through collapsed buildings in Caracas after two powerful earthquakes struck north-central Venezuela seconds apart, shaking the capital and sending rescue teams into damaged neighborhoods. The first quake measured magnitude 7.2, and about 39 seconds later a magnitude 7.5 struck near Morón in Carabobo.

The larger quake had a shallow depth of about 10 kilometers, a factor that can intensify shaking at the surface. Nearly two dozen aftershocks followed the main shocks, and the tremors were felt across several states as authorities declared a state of emergency.

The U.S. Geological Survey warned that high casualties and widespread damage were probable, raising the prospect that the toll could climb as crews reached more hard-hit areas. Rescue work was underway in Caracas as emergency services pulled at debris and checked damaged structures for survivors.

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The damage also exposed how little slack Venezuela has left in its public infrastructure. A country that entered 2026 already burdened by displacement and aid shortfalls now faces the added strain of a major seismic emergency, with recovery likely to be slowed by weak institutions and overstretched response systems.

The earthquakes revived memories of Venezuela’s most destructive modern disaster, the 1967 Caracas earthquake, which killed at least 240 people and caused widespread destruction. They also came after another major shock in August, a magnitude 7.3 quake that was the strongest in more than a century, underscoring how vulnerable the country remains to severe seismic events.

By June 25, Cruz Roja Venezolana teams and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies were documenting the response as the scale of the destruction came into clearer view. For residents in Caracas, Morón, and other affected areas, the immediate question was no longer only where the ground had cracked, but how many people were still trapped beneath it.