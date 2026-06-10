Powerful quake in southern Philippines kills 37, injures hundreds

Search crews dug through collapsed buildings in Mindanao as the death toll from a 7.8 quake rose to 37 and more than 32,000 people were displaced.

Rescue workers searched the rubble of collapsed buildings in the southern Philippines on Tuesday after a powerful offshore earthquake killed at least 37 people and injured hundreds, sending families in and around General Santos waiting beside ruined grocery stores, homes and commercial buildings for word of the missing. Dogs and heavy equipment were used to probe the debris as emergency crews moved through badly damaged neighborhoods on Mindanao, the country’s southern island and one of the areas hit hardest by the 7.8-magnitude quake.

The scale of the damage showed how quickly a major offshore shock can overwhelm a densely populated coastal region. More than 32,000 people were displaced, and homes, hospitals, classrooms and power lines were damaged across parts of Mindanao, leaving local officials trying to restore basic services while also searching for survivors. Tsunami warnings spread across parts of the region and pushed people out of coastal areas, adding another layer of panic to a disaster that already strained emergency shelters.

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The growing death toll underscored how fast the situation deteriorated as rescuers reached ruined neighborhoods and reports filtered in from the worst-hit provinces. The United Nations said the quake struck just as children were returning to school, and that at least 19 people had been killed in the initial count before the toll climbed sharply. Officials were still checking whether anyone remained missing, a sign that the rescue window was narrowing as damaged roads, collapsed structures and widespread power loss complicated the response.

Source: a57.foxnews.com

The disaster also exposed the structural vulnerabilities that make earthquakes so lethal in the Philippines. Buildings that failed, schools that were damaged, and power lines that went down all pointed to a system under strain long before the shaking stopped. The country sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire and faces recurring seismic threats, which means the immediate task in Mindanao is not only finding survivors but also restoring electricity, shelter and other lifelines quickly enough to keep the death toll from rising further. The scale of destruction is likely to increase pressure for outside assistance as the response shifts from rescue to recovery.