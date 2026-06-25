Powerful quakes kill 164 in Venezuela, trigger state of emergency

Back-to-back quakes near Morón left at least 164 dead, 971 injured and forced Venezuela to close its main airport as rescue teams searched rubble.

Two strong earthquakes ripped through northern Venezuela on Wednesday evening, killing at least 164 people and injuring 971 as rescue crews dug through collapsed buildings and a state of emergency was declared. Acting President Delcy Rodríguez said the death toll had risen from an earlier count of 32 dead and 700 injured as more information came in from the hardest-hit areas.

The two tremors measured 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude and struck less than a minute apart, with the gap at about 39 to 40 seconds. The larger quake was centered near Morón in Carabobo state, about 16 kilometers southwest of the town, at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The agency warned that high casualties and extensive damage were probable, and said the disaster was likely widespread.

Buildings collapsed in Caracas and in other affected areas as the shaking spread far beyond the epicenter. The quakes were felt across Venezuela and into neighboring regions, and nearly two dozen aftershocks followed, adding to the fear in communities already clearing debris and searching for survivors. The pair was among the strongest to strike Venezuela in more than a century.

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Rodríguez declared a state of emergency and said Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía was closed because of earthquake damage. Officials said Caracas, Miranda, La Guaira, Aragua, Carabobo and Falcón were significantly affected.

Rescue teams were racing to the hardest-hit areas as families waited for news of relatives trapped beneath rubble. International assistance was offered, including a pledged U.S. response. The U.S. Embassy in Caracas urged American citizens in the country to follow updates through the State Department’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program.