PP Demands Congressional Review of Plus Ultra Bailout

Spain’s Popular Party urges Congress to demand a fresh review of the state aid granted to Plus Ultra Líneas Aéreas, renewing debate over the airline’s rescue.

The Popular Party (PP) has taken steps to prompt a new review of the Spanish government’s bailout of Plus Ultra Líneas Aéreas, reigniting public and political debate over the controversial rescue of the airline. The PP’s parliamentary initiative seeks to have Congress formally request the government to re-examine the circumstances and justification for the state aid, according to Demócrata.

Background: The Plus Ultra Rescue

In March 2021, Plus Ultra Líneas Aéreas received €53 million in support from the Strategic Companies Solvency Support Fund, established under Royal Decree-Law 25/2020. The fund was created to help companies considered essential to the Spanish economy weather the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Plus Ultra’s bailout was approved by the fund’s management council after an assessment of the airline’s financial situation and market role.

Political and Regulatory Scrutiny

The rescue quickly became a flashpoint in Spanish politics. Critics, including the PP, questioned whether Plus Ultra truly met the requirements for strategic support, pointing out its relatively small market share and limited routes. Analysis from Spain’s competition authority (CNMC) noted that, while the airline played a role in connections with Latin America, its overall impact on the Spanish aviation sector was modest. The CNMC’s report also examined the methodology used to determine the strategic nature of companies eligible for aid.

The European Court of Auditors, in a special report on state aid to airlines, included Plus Ultra among the recipients of COVID-19 support and highlighted the diversity of approaches used by member states to justify airline bailouts.

PP’s Renewed Push for Oversight

According to Demócrata, the PP’s latest move underscores ongoing opposition concerns about transparency and the criteria used to grant aid. The party is urging Congress to demand that the government revisit the case, review the decision-making process, and publish all relevant findings. This step comes amid broader calls for heightened oversight of how pandemic-related rescue funds were distributed.

The Transparency Portal lists Plus Ultra among the companies receiving significant public aid under the strategic fund.

Plus Ultra’s profile as a state-aided entity can be reviewed on the SEPI’s official page, detailing the government’s participation and financial involvement.

What’s at Stake

The outcome of the PP’s initiative could impact the government’s handling of future corporate bailouts and set precedents for the scrutiny of public funds. While the government has defended its decision as being in line with the legal framework and the need to preserve jobs and connectivity, opposition parties argue that taxpayer money must be subject to rigorous review, especially in cases where the strategic value is debated.

Looking Ahead

As Congress considers the PP’s request, the Plus Ultra case remains emblematic of the challenges governments face in balancing rapid pandemic response with long-term accountability. The renewed scrutiny is likely to prompt further examination not only of Plus Ultra, but also of the broader criteria and oversight mechanisms governing state aid to private companies in Spain.