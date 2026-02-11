Pregnancy Medication Safety: Data Gaps Raise Concerns

Despite millions of pregnant women taking medications, researchers say there's little data on drug safety during pregnancy, raising concerns for mothers and doctors.

For decades, doctors and pregnant individuals alike have wrestled with a critical question: What medications are truly safe to use during pregnancy? Despite advances in medical research and the widespread use of prescription drugs, experts warn that there are still significant gaps in the data guiding these decisions, leaving many to navigate uncertainty when it comes to maternal and fetal health.

Widespread Medication Use, Limited Data

According to recent reports, including a comprehensive feature in Nature, an overwhelming number of pregnant women take at least one medication during their pregnancy. Data from the CDC shows that more than 90% of pregnant women use some form of medication, including both prescription and over-the-counter drugs. These medications range from antibiotics and pain relievers to treatments for chronic conditions like hypertension or depression.

Over 90% of pregnant women report medication use

About one in four report using four or more drugs during pregnancy

report using four or more drugs during pregnancy Commonly used medications include acetaminophen, antibiotics, and antihistamines

Despite the prevalence of medication use, Nature highlights a shocking lack of robust data on the safety of many drugs during pregnancy. The article notes that, historically, pregnant women have been largely excluded from clinical trials due to concerns about fetal safety and legal risks for pharmaceutical companies. As a result, doctors often must rely on incomplete or anecdotal evidence when making recommendations.

Regulatory and Research Challenges

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) acknowledges these data gaps and has launched initiatives aimed at improving the inclusion of pregnant and lactating women in clinical research. However, progress has been slow. Safety information for many drugs is still based on animal studies or post-marketing reports, which can leave significant uncertainty regarding their use in human pregnancies.

A peer-reviewed study published in 2019 found that for over 90% of medications approved between 1980 and 2010, there was insufficient data to determine risk for birth defects. Even widely used drugs often lack definitive safety data.

Impact on Mothers and Doctors

For clinicians, the lack of clear evidence presents a difficult balancing act. Prescribing a needed medication can help the mother but may carry unknown risks for the developing fetus. Conversely, withholding treatment can lead to worsening maternal health and potentially greater risks for both mother and baby. The March of Dimes notes that chronic health conditions among pregnant women are rising, making medication guidance even more crucial.

To manage these challenges, doctors often consult resources such as the FDA Pregnancy Category Database or the Teratogen Information System (TERIS) for risk assessments. However, these databases frequently highlight the "insufficient human data" available for many medications.

Calls for Change and Ongoing Initiatives

Medical researchers and regulatory agencies continue to call for more inclusive research. The NIH All of Us Research Program is one example of efforts to collect broader data on medication use and outcomes in pregnancy, hoping to fill long-standing gaps.

While some progress is being made, experts cited in Nature stress that much more needs to be done. Without robust clinical evidence, pregnant women and their healthcare providers will remain in a difficult position, forced to make complex decisions with limited information.

Looking Ahead

As the medical community pushes for change, the hope is that future generations will benefit from more comprehensive research and clear guidance on medication safety during pregnancy. Until then, the question of which drugs are safe for expectant mothers will remain a challenge, underscoring the need for ongoing vigilance and advocacy in maternal health research.