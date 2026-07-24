Pregnant woman with cyclospora faces treatment limits as FDA probes outbreak

A pregnant patient with cyclosporiasis could not take the standard antibiotic in the hospital. Her case came as the FDA investigated a new outbreak with no source identified.

A pregnant woman diagnosed with cyclosporiasis said hospital doctors could not give her the standard treatment because the preferred antibiotic is effectively off the table in pregnancy. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identifies trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole, or TMP-SMX, as the preferred therapy for cyclosporiasis.

That leaves a narrow path for patients who cannot take sulfonamides. Medical guidance summarized from CDC recommendations says no highly effective alternative has been identified, and clinicians may have to rely on observation, symptom management, or an antibiotic supported only by limited evidence. For a pregnant patient, that treatment gap turns a foodborne parasite into a harder clinical problem, because the usual first-line drug is not a simple option.

The woman said she recovered, but the experience changed how she handles produce at home. She said she still will not feed her family raw produce, reflecting the caution many patients carry after a parasite infection that can arrive through contaminated fruits and vegetables.

Her case landed as federal officials were tracking another cyclospora investigation. In July, the Food and Drug Administration said it had been examining five different clusters of cyclosporiasis since parasite season began in May. Three of those clusters were considered over by July 20, 2026, and the largest cluster was linked to iceberg lettuce from Taco Bell in five states.

By July 23, the FDA was investigating a new cyclospora outbreak and had not identified a source. Quartz reported that 72 people had been sickened in the latest cluster, and that at least four cyclospora outbreaks remained active. A later FDA update on the broader string of investigations said a key positive result had turned out to be a false positive, while the suspected main source did not change.

Cyclospora outbreaks can be difficult to pin down because the parasite is tied to fresh produce that may be distributed widely before the contamination is detected. That makes the treatment limits for pregnant patients more than a bedside problem, especially when investigators are still sorting multiple clusters at once and the source of a new outbreak remains unknown.