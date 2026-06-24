Preliminary report finds train passed red signal before deadly Bedford collision

The red signal was working. The question now is why the Corby train passed it anyway before the Bedford crash that killed driver Shaun Burton.

The 16:40 East Midlands Railway service from Corby to London St Pancras passed signal WH154 at red before striking the rear of a stationary Nottingham to London St Pancras train near Elstow, south of Bedford, at about 17:15 on Friday 19 June 2026.

The Nottingham service had stopped unexpectedly after a fault with its Automatic Warning System caused its brakes to apply automatically. The railway identified that the track ahead was occupied and set WH154 to red. Data recovered from signalling systems showed the track circuit was occupied and the signal was displaying red. Forward-facing CCTV from the Corby train also showed the red aspect as the train approached and passed the signal.

Braking began about nine seconds before impact, when the train was travelling at about 76mph, and it was still moving at around 49mph when it hit the rear of the stationary train. The front vehicle’s recorder is still being analysed, and investigators have not yet determined what warnings the driver received from the Automatic Warning System or how he reacted.

AI-generated illustration

The collision killed Shaun Burton, the 60-year-old driver of the Corby service. Burton joined East Midlands Railway in 2019 and had previously worked as a train manager. The company called him a dedicated railway professional and was supporting his family and colleagues alongside British Transport Police.

The crash injured 162 people, with 102 requiring hospital treatment. In the latest public update, 53 people remained in hospital, including eight in a critical condition. On 22 June, the Department for Transport told Parliament that at least 33 people had been taken to hospital and another 56 treated for injuries. It also said all passengers had been cleared from the scene by 23:00 on 19 June, with emergency services, rail staff and investigators on site within minutes.

A complex recovery operation was underway to remove the damaged trains and carriages, after which engineers would assess the damage and complete repairs. Rail services through Bedford were expected to remain disrupted until at least 28 June.