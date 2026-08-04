Premier League hits record managerial turnover before 2026-27 season

The Premier League goes into 2026-27 with 19 managers in place and seven clubs under new bosses, after Eddie Howe and Kieran McKenna both exited in June and July.

The Premier League headed into the 2026-27 season with 19 managers in place after Eddie Howe left Newcastle United, a summer shake-up that left seven clubs starting under new bosses and brought eight new managers into the division. All 380 fixtures were already released, but the first weeks will still act as an immediate test of how quickly the new appointments can settle.

Kieran McKenna’s resignation at Ipswich Town on 10 June added to a run of departures that has compressed the time available for any club to build continuity. Eddie Howe, appointed in November 2021 shortly after Newcastle’s Saudi-led takeover, left St James’ Park after almost five years in charge. The Premier League’s managers page also listed Marco Rose at Bournemouth from 1 July, Xabi Alonso at Chelsea from 1 July and Pierre Sage at Crystal Palace from 15 June, showing how many clubs entered the new campaign with a changed voice on the touchline.

AI-generated illustration

The churn is not just a summer headline. By February 2026, Nottingham Forest had already become one of the clubs to go through four different men in charge in a single league campaign, and the Premier League has previously tracked other four-manager seasons at Forest, Derby, Chelsea, Leeds and Newcastle. That history matters because every change resets training routines, tactical language and the development plan for players who need repetition, not another restart.

Photo by Mylo Kaye

For clubs trying to build around younger squads, the cost of that instability can be immediate. New managers often arrive with different demands on recruitment, fitness and style, but the league’s fixture list does not slow down to match those adjustments. When 380 matches are released before kickoff, the margin for a bedding-in period is small, and poor early results can tighten the pressure on owners to move again.

Source: jorono via Pixabay

Tanya Hart via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

That cycle leaves the season with a fragile structure: managers are expected to deliver fast enough to satisfy short-term results, while clubs still need the longer runway that serious squad building requires. The record turnover has made the 2026-27 campaign look less like a settled contest and more like a stress test for patience across England’s richest league.