Prendergast stars as Ireland end World Cup losing streak against West Indies

Prendergast’s 63 lifted Ireland to their first Women’s T20 World Cup win, a six-wicket upset over West Indies that shook semi-final calculations.

Orla Prendergast’s 63 off 44 balls carried Ireland to a six-wicket win over West Indies at the County Ground in Bristol and ended a run of 22 straight Women’s T20 World Cup defeats. Ireland reached 129 for 4 in 18.1 overs, with 11 balls remaining, in a result that badly damaged West Indies’ semi-final hopes.

The victory was Ireland’s first in five Women’s T20 World Cup campaigns and changed a record that had stood at 0-21. West Indies, described as semi-final hopefuls before the match, were restricted to 128 for 7 after a disciplined Ireland attack held them in check on a surface that never let them settle. Cara Murray led the bowling figures with 2 for 13, while Aimee Maguire also chipped in among the wicket-takers. Prendergast added 1 for 29 and took two catches, underlining a match-winning all-round performance.

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Ireland’s chase was built around Prendergast’s composure after early pressure. She remained the anchor until she was dismissed with 21 runs still needed, leaving Rebecca Stokell and Louise Little to close out the target and secure the result. By then, the significance of the moment was clear: Ireland’s previous 12 years of World Cup frustration had been wiped away in one afternoon in Bristol, and the side could finally turn a narrow, often painful record into a breakthrough win.

Prendergast was named Player of the Match and said Ireland had carried the conviction all the way through. "Just means so much. We have had the belief throughout but it had not come together just yet." The relief was matched by the scoreboard, which showed Ireland’s Women’s T20 World Cup record moving from 0-21 to 1-21.

For West Indies, the defeat left qualification hanging on other results. Their path now depends on help elsewhere, with England potentially needing to do them a favour. Ireland, by contrast, left Bristol with a result that alters the tone of their tournament and gives the side a first World Cup win to build on.