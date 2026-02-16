Presidents' Day sales in 2026 deliver steep discounts on tech from Apple, Samsung, and more, attracting shoppers with deals up to 43% off select products.

Presidents' Day sales have kicked off for 2026, with leading retailers and major brands like Apple, Samsung, and Anker offering deep discounts on popular tech products. Shoppers are seeing savings of up to 43 percent off on select electronics, making this holiday a prime opportunity for consumers to upgrade their devices or pick up new gadgets at lower prices.

Major Brands Join the Sales Event

According to Engadget, the Presidents' Day sales feature deals from a wide range of top manufacturers. Notably, Apple and Samsung are spotlighted for their discounts on smartphones, tablets, and accessories. Anker, known for its charging solutions and portable electronics, is also participating, with significant markdowns across its lineup.

Apple: Select MacBooks, iPads, and AirPods are among the discounted items.

Select MacBooks, iPads, and AirPods are among the discounted items. Samsung: Deals include Galaxy smartphones, tablets, and home appliances.

Deals include Galaxy smartphones, tablets, and home appliances. Anker: Power banks, charging cables, and Bluetooth speakers are available at reduced prices.

Scope of the Discounts

Engadget highlights that the sale encompasses up to 43% off on select tech products, with 138 deals reviewed and 118 featured as the most noteworthy offers this year. These discounts are not limited to a specific retailer, but are spread across major online and brick-and-mortar stores, reflecting the broad appeal and competitive nature of online shopping during holiday events.

Why Presidents' Day Matters for Tech Shoppers

Presidents' Day has become a significant shopping event for tech consumers, often rivaling Black Friday and Cyber Monday for the depth and variety of discounts. According to Consumer Reports, this February holiday is consistently one of the best times to buy electronics, as retailers clear out inventory to make way for new models announced at major trade shows earlier in the year.

Analysis from the National Retail Federation and historical U.S. Census Bureau retail data show that Presidents' Day is a peak period for sales in categories like laptops, tablets, and smart home devices. The event's timing—following the holiday season—means consumers are often looking for deals as they seek to upgrade or replace devices for the year ahead.

Consumer Trends and What’s Popular Now

Interest in electronics remains high, with U.S. sales of consumer electronics consistently topping hundreds of billions of dollars annually. This Presidents' Day, products drawing the most attention include:

Smartphones (especially the latest Apple and Samsung models)

Noise-cancelling headphones and wireless earbuds

Laptops and tablets for remote work and study

Smart home assistants and security devices

Tips for Shoppers

Experts recommend comparing prices across retailers, as some stores may offer additional bundled incentives like gift cards or extended warranties. For the best deals, shoppers should consider:

Checking both manufacturer and retailer websites for exclusive offers

Looking for open-box or last-year models, which often see the steepest discounts

Reading reviews and considering long-term value over headline discounts

Looking Ahead

As consumer demand for electronics remains strong and competition among retailers intensifies, Presidents' Day sales are expected to maintain their role as a key moment for tech bargains. For those seeking to make the most of their budgets, this holiday continues to offer some of the year's most attractive deals on high-demand gadgets and accessories.