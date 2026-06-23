Primary voters test redistricting, Mamdani influence in key states

Redistricting reshaped several June 23 primaries, while Zohran Mamdani’s backing of New York progressives became the clearest test of his citywide reach.

Voters across New York, South Carolina, Maryland and Utah went to the polls Tuesday in primaries that offered an early read on how redistricting and factional politics may shape the 2026 midterm map. The contests came as Democrats and Republicans alike positioned for November, when all 435 U.S. House seats will be on the ballot and control of Congress will be at stake.

Utah’s House primaries were held in newly drawn congressional districts after court-ordered redistricting rearranged the boundaries, putting map changes directly before voters. In South Carolina, the day brought a series of runoff elections after no candidate won a majority in the June 9 primary, including a Republican runoff for governor and several congressional runoffs. Maryland also joined the June 23 voting calendar, widening the day’s significance beyond any single state or race.

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In New York City, the sharpest attention fell on Democratic congressional primaries that became a measure of Zohran Mamdani’s political influence. The mayor backed Claire Valdez in the 7th Congressional District, Brad Lander in another high-profile race, and Darializa Avila Chevalier against Rep. Adriano Espaillat, turning the contests into a direct test of whether Mamdani’s progressive branding could translate into turnout, endorsements and discipline in winnable districts.

Mamdani’s standing gives those races added weight. He won the 2025 New York City mayoral election with 50.8% of the vote, and precinct analysis from that race showed he ran especially well in predominantly Black and Hispanic neighborhoods. That performance has become central to the argument over whether his coalition can be expanded, reproduced and converted into down-ballot power outside the mayor’s office.

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The New York primaries also included a congressional race featuring a Kennedy family member, another sign of how crowded and closely watched the city’s map has become. For party leaders and activists, the deeper question was not simply who won a seat on June 23, but whether redistricting and ideological branding could deliver durable strength in districts that will matter far more when the House itself is decided in November.