Prime-age worker participation slips, raising concern for the U.S. economy

Prime-age participation fell even as unemployment improved, with the 25-to-54 rate at 83.4% in July and the broader labor-force rate at 61.5% in June.

The labor force participation rate for Americans ages 25 to 54 slipped to 83.4% in July 2026, according to FRED, even as the broader U.S. labor force participation rate was 61.5% in June, according to USAFacts. Because workers in that age range are the core of the labor market, the decline carries more weight than the headline unemployment rate suggests.

The prime-age rate had only recently reached a high point. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said participation for people ages 25 to 54 in May 2023 was the highest since January 2007, after a surge from early 2021 through early 2023, especially among women. That rebound helped narrow the gap between the number of open jobs and the number of people available to fill them during the recovery.

The harder setback has come from older workers leaving the labor force altogether. The Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco found that workers age 55 and older left in large numbers after COVID-19 began, and four years later their participation had still not returned to pre-pandemic levels. The bank estimated that shortfall at nearly 2 million workers, a loss that is difficult to recover because it removes people from the labor pool rather than cycling them through unemployment.

The gains among prime-age women were also uneven. The San Francisco Fed said Hispanic women made a disproportionately large contribution to post-pandemic growth in prime-age women’s participation, showing how much the overall rate depends on gains in specific groups. A separate Census Bureau analysis from 2021 found that aging boomers helped explain long-running declines in labor-force participation even when the economy was strong, a reminder that demographic shifts can weigh on the supply of workers for years.

That is why a falling unemployment rate can mask a weakening labor market. If people stop looking for work, they no longer count as unemployed, and the jobless rate can improve even as the workforce shrinks. For the economy, the larger risk is not only who is out of work today, but how many prime-age workers are drifting out of the labor force entirely.