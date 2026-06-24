Prime Day 2026 brings record-low deals on Apple Watch, AirPods Pro 3

Apple Watch Series 11 hit a new low, while AirPods Pro 3 slid to $169. Walmart’s own pages showed the earbuds at $179 and $229 too.

Amazon cut prices on Apple’s newest earbuds and smartwatch as Prime Day 2026 opened to Prime members, but the value picture is split. The Apple Watch Series 11 has reached a new low, while AirPods Pro 3 have flirted with record-low pricing that is easier to compare than to celebrate.

Prime Day ran from June 23 at 12:01 a.m. PT through June 26 at midnight, with Amazon billing the event as exclusive to Prime members and loaded with deals across more than 35 categories. Amazon also used the sale to push new shopping tools, including Alexa for Shopping deal alerts and a personalized deals guide. The company launched Prime Day in 2015 as a celebration of Prime members, and the four-day format shows how much larger the summer event has become.

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The AirPods Pro 3 are the sharper reality check. Apple introduced the earbuds in September 2025 at $249, and the company says they add heart-rate sensing during workouts and up to 2 times more in-ear active noise cancellation than AirPods Pro 2. One Walmart price reached $169, a steep cut for a model that only arrived nine months ago. But Walmart’s own listings also showed the earbuds at $179 on one product page and $229 on another page with a $249 reference price, which means the market has already been discounting them outside Amazon.

Source: 9to5mac.com

The Apple Watch Series 11 landed in the same September 2025 launch window, with Apple putting the lineup at $399 at launch. Apple says the watch adds hypertension notifications, sleep score and up to 24 hours of battery life. That makes the new low price more compelling for shoppers who want the latest Apple watch and were waiting for a first meaningful markdown on the current model.

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The cleaner buy is the watch if the goal is to get Apple’s newest wearable without paying launch pricing. The earbuds are still attractive for anyone moving up from older AirPods or shopping for a first pair of premium wireless earbuds, but the pricing shows less of a Prime Day surprise than a continuation of a discount pattern that was already underway.