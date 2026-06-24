Prime Day 2026 could bring big TV deals on older models

Prime Day’s four-day TV sale is live, but the deepest cuts are likelier on earlier 2026 models than on brand-new flagships.

Prime Day 2026 opened June 23 and runs through June 26, giving Prime members four days of exclusive savings across more than 35 categories. For premium 4K TVs, the strongest buys are likely to be older 2026 sets and refreshed flagships, not the newest models just announced by Samsung and LG.

Samsung Electronics America has already unveiled a 2026 TV lineup that includes Neo QLED 4K models, a new Mini LED TV line, and OLED series named the S95H, S90H and S85H. The company also previewed premium options including Micro RGB, The Frame and Neo QLED models with AI-powered features, a sign that the sharpest Prime Day discounts may land on last year’s or early-2026 inventory rather than on the newest screens still getting their first retail push.

AI-generated illustration

LG is taking the same approach with its 2026 lineup. The company opened U.S. preorders for the OLED evo G6 at $2,499 and the C6 at $1,399, and it also launched a 2026 QNED evo Mini LED lineup led by a new 115-inch model priced at $12,999.99. LG says its 2026 range also includes OLED Wallpaper, OLED evo G and C Series, Micro RGB, Gallery TV with frame and QNED Mini LED models, which means the newest releases are still arriving with premium pricing intact.

That is why Prime Day matters as a timing event, not just a sale. Amazon says new deals can drop as often as every five minutes during select periods, so the best price on a popular 4K set may appear in a short window rather than hold steady across the entire four-day event. Shoppers who want the deepest discount should pay closer attention to older 2026 models that have already been refreshed, because those are the sets most likely to move meaningfully before Black Friday or the Super Bowl buying rush.