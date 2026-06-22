Prime Day 2026 starts early with Apple, Sony and Bose deals

Amazon’s four-day Prime Day sale opens June 23 with early audio deals on Apple, Sony and Bose. AirPods Pro 3 are back at $169, a record low.

Amazon is pushing Prime Day into June and using the earlier calendar slot to flood shoppers with audio deals before the main sale opens. The four-day event runs from 12:01 a.m. PDT on June 23 through 11:59 p.m. PDT on June 26, is limited to Prime members, and spans more than 35 categories, with electronics again doing the heaviest lift.

The clearest value signal in the early wave is Apple’s AirPods Pro 3, which are back in stock at Amazon for a record-low $169. That is the kind of price shoppers should treat as real savings, not just a crossed-out list price, because it gives a concrete floor to compare against when Prime Day urgency starts pushing limited-time banners and countdown clocks.

Sony and Bose are also showing up prominently in Amazon’s own Prime Day pages, where headphone listings already carry limited-time deals. Early shopping coverage is centering on premium noise-cancelling headphones and earbuds from Apple, Sony, Bose, Beats and JBL, with some markdowns advertised as high as 55 percent off. That spread matters because it separates true discounts from recycled hype: the biggest percentage cut is not always the best buy if the product has been drifting near that price for weeks.

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Amazon Business is running the same four days of savings for Prime Business members, and Amazon is steering shoppers to its Prime page and shopping app for the deals. The June timing is a break from the usual July Prime Day window, and that shift has widened the overlap between early deal coverage and the sale itself, making price checks even more important. For audio shoppers, the rule is simple: buy when the current price is a documented low, not when the clock is shouting at you.