Prime Day brings deep discounts on robot vacuums and mops

Prime Day’s biggest robot-vacuum bargains clustered around self-emptying, mapping-equipped models, while shoppers faced a crowded field of more than 2,000 listings and 8,000 search results.

Prime Day opened with robot vacuums and mop combos pitched as a cost-saving upgrade, but the sharper discounts were concentrated in models that do more than basic floor sweeping. Amazon said its 2026 event ran from June 23 through June 26, a four-day sale for Prime members with deals across more than 35 categories, and its robot-vacuum pages pushed Prime-exclusive pricing on Shark, eufy, iRobot and roborock models. The strongest bargains were tied to self-emptying docks and mapping features, not the cheapest units on the page.

That matters because the category is crowded enough to blur the difference between a real markdown and a promotional sticker. Amazon’s robotic-vacuum category showed more than 2,000 listings and more than 8,000 results for “robotic vacuum cleaner,” a scale that makes simple price comparison misleading. On Amazon’s storefront, current deals included the Shark AV2501S AI Ultra, eufy C10, iRobot Roomba 105X, Shark Matrix Clean and roborock Q7 L5. The mix signaled where retailers want attention: machines with automatic emptying, app-based mapping and obstacle-aware navigation, rather than the most stripped-down budget cleaners.

The Verge’s buying guides and deal roundups pointed in the same direction, highlighting robot vacuum and mop hybrids, self-empty docks, LiDAR mapping and anti-tangle features from Roborock, Dreame, Eufy, Tapo, Narwal, Matic, Shark and iRobot. Those are the features that usually determine whether a vacuum saves time for months or becomes another appliance to babysit. Battery life sets how much floor space a unit can cover in one pass. Mapping quality decides whether it cleans in orderly rows or misses rooms and repeats work. Repairability and replacement parts shape long-term ownership costs after the first sale price fades.

The broader market helps explain why the deals were so aggressive. Grand View Research estimated the global robotic vacuum cleaner market at $3,836.8 million in 2025 and projected 10.6% annual growth through 2033. MarketsandMarkets put the wider cleaning-robot market at $17.97 billion in 2025, rising to $41.5 billion by 2030. In a field growing that fast, the best Prime Day value was not the biggest percentage cut, but the model that paired strong navigation, enough battery to finish the job and a design that would not be expensive to live with after the sale ended.