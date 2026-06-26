Prime Day brings rare Philips Hue discounts across smart lighting lineup

Philips Hue’s Prime Day cuts reached far beyond bulbs, with Amazon and Philips both discounting starter kits, buttons and the new Bridge Pro.

Philips Hue cut prices across much of its smart lighting lineup during Prime Day 2026, and the deepest discounts were not confined to a single flagship item. Amazon ran the sale from June 23 through June 26, with some deals scheduled to continue until 3:01 a.m. ET on June 27, while Philips pushed its own U.S. promotions at the same time.

That matters because Philips Hue rarely drops hard enough to compete with cheaper smart-light brands. Amazon’s listings for Hue products were labeled with terms such as “Prime Day Deal Exclusive Prime price” and “Lowest price in 30 days,” a sign that the discounting stretched across starter kits, sleep lamps and smart buttons rather than lingering on one or two doorbusters. Philips also posted a U.S. promotions page labeled “Smart savings on Philips Hue,” and another promotion offered 25% off almost everything with code GOAL25, with exclusions applying.

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The best case for buying now sat at the higher end of the lineup. Philips Hue’s Bridge Pro is marketed as supporting 150+ lights and 50+ accessories, which makes it the clearest upgrade for households already building a large Hue system. Philips also highlighted newer products on its U.S. store, including the Bridge Pro, the smart button and the Hue Play wall washer, showing that the current sales wave reached beyond older, basic bulbs.

Sho Hashimoto via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

That broader mix changes the value test. Buyers who want one bulb for a room have cheaper smart-light options on the market and will have a harder time justifying Hue’s premium, even with Prime Day pricing. Buyers who already use Hue, want tighter app control through the Hue Bridge, or plan to expand into connected lighting, security and entertainment features get more from these discounts because the ecosystem, sold by Signify as part of a wider lighting portfolio, is built to scale. The rare price cuts make the Bridge Pro and multi-piece kits the strongest buys, while single-item shoppers can skip and wait for a deeper cut elsewhere.