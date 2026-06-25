Prime Day cuts prices on Switch 2, PS5 and Xbox games

Prime Day 2026 is still running through June 26, with game discounts spanning Switch 2, PS5 and Xbox titles and some digital gift card deals.

Prime Day 2026 is running June 23-26 and ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Friday, June 26, giving Prime members a short window to catch discounts on Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5 and Xbox games. Amazon says the sale stretches across more than 35 categories, and game offers are part of that wider mix rather than a separate promotion.

The strongest values are showing up on physical copies of newer releases and recent hits, with occasional deals on digital versions and Nintendo eShop gift cards. That matters because the current console cycle is still young enough for many titles to hold close to full price. The Nintendo Switch 2 launched in the United States on June 5, 2025 at $449.99, while Sony launched the PS5 in the United States on November 12, 2020 at $399 for the Digital Edition and $499 for the disc version. Microsoft launched the Xbox Series X|S on November 10, 2020.

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For buyers, the sale structure is as important as the sticker price. Amazon says new deals can land throughout Prime Day, including limited-time offers and Today’s Big Deals, so a title that is discounted in the morning may not stay there through the end of the day. Amazon also says Prime members can use Alexa for Shopping to build a personalized Prime Day deals guide and set deal alerts, a useful feature when game listings move quickly and the best prices can disappear without warning.

The broader Prime bundle helps explain why games keep showing up in the event. Prime membership now includes entertainment benefits such as Prime Video, Amazon Music and cloud gaming with Luna, putting gaming purchases inside an ecosystem that already mixes shopping and media. That makes Prime Day less of a one-off clearance event than a recurring test of how far Amazon can pull game buyers into its subscription model while the newest consoles and their libraries are still settling into the market.