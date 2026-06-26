Prime Day discounts Xreal smart glasses at Best Buy and direct store

Xreal's One Pro is $549.99 at Best Buy and $549 in Xreal's store, while the 1S drops to $399. The deals make smart glasses cheaper, not yet obvious must-haves.

Best Buy and Xreal have put two of Xreal’s smart glasses models on sale as Prime Day starts to pull the category farther into the mainstream. Best Buy is listing the Xreal One Pro at $549.99, while Xreal’s U.S. store has it at $549 after a permanent cut from $649 to $599. The cheaper Xreal 1S sits at $399 on Xreal’s own shop, down from $449.

The One Pro is still the company’s headline model. Xreal says it uses the X1 chip, pairs a 1,920-by-1,080 display in each eye with a 57-degree field of view, and runs at 120Hz. Best Buy’s product page shows it sold by Best Buy and lists compatibility with iPhone 16 and 15, Steam Deck, ROG Ally, Mac, PC, Android and iOS, which underlines how much the glasses still depend on another device rather than standing alone as a full computing platform. Xreal also adds Sound by Bose audio to the package.

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The 1S pushes the price lower without moving out of the same basic category. Xreal says it is powered by the X1 chip and is marketed with 120Hz visuals, 3ms latency, native 3DoF, REAL 3D depth and TÜV-certified eye comfort. Xreal says the 1S arrived shortly after CES 2026 and is positioned as the lower-cost alternative to the One Pro, giving the company a two-tier lineup for buyers who want a wearable screen without paying top dollar.

Xreal has also been building a track record beyond the sale window. The One Pro reached general availability on July 1 after the company finished fulfilling more than 10,000 pre-orders, and Xreal later expanded U.S. availability to Amazon and Best Buy. Best Buy’s listing shows the One Pro in stock at some locations, and the product carries a 4.3-out-of-5 rating from 54 reviews, a sign that the model has already moved past novelty status for at least part of the market.

The question for buyers is not whether the discounts are real, but whether the use case is strong enough to justify the spend. At $549.99 for the One Pro and $399 for the 1S, Xreal has lowered the entry point, but these are still premium accessories built around a connected screen experience. Xreal previously ran a limited $50 discount on the One Pro from August 25 to September 1, and the current price cut suggests the company is still trying to turn curiosity into a steady audience before the next hardware cycle arrives.