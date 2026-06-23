Prime Day knocks Eufy Omni C28 robot vacuum to a record low

Prime Day cut the Eufy Omni C28 to $449.99, undercutting its earlier $499.99 low while packing 15,000Pa suction and a self-washing dock.

Prime Day has pushed the Eufy Omni C28 to $449.99, a price that puts a feature-heavy robot vacuum and mop hybrid into reach for buyers who want automation without a flagship bill. The discount lands during Amazon’s June 23 to 26 deal event and drops the machine below the $499.99 low it had already reached, after a launch price of $799.99.

Eufy introduced the Omni C28 on February 13, 2026, and aimed it at busy households, especially families with pets and children. The robot pairs HydroJet self-cleaning roller-mop technology with 15,000Pa suction, DuoSpiral anti-tangle brushes, iPath 2.0 navigation, and a 5-in-1 Omni Station that can empty dust, wash and dry the mop, refill water, and collect wastewater. Eufy says the system is built for hands-free cleaning for up to 75 days, and the company says one anti-tangle test left no hair on the roller brush after seven consecutive cleaning cycles. Vacuum Wars placed the model in the top half of its Top 20 Robot Vacuums list, which helps explain why the markdown is drawing attention.

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The real consumer question is whether the savings hold up once maintenance and buying terms are added in. Amazon’s listing shows free returns and product support, while eufy’s product page adds a 30-day money-back guarantee and lifetime customer support, both useful protections when a dock-driven vacuum is doing more than simple sweeping. The same page also points to add-ons such as replacement kits, dust bags, and cleaning solution, a reminder that the sticker price is not always the full cost of ownership.

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That is what separates a real bargain from a loud markdown. For households that need mopping as much as vacuuming, the Omni C28 stands out because it bundles strong suction, self-cleaning mop hardware, and automated dock functions into a price tier that usually gives up one or more of those features. Buyers weighing the sale should judge the app experience, the cost of consumables, and the return window with the same care they give the discount itself, because the best Prime Day deal is the one that still makes sense after the box is opened.