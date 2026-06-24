Prime Day live, Apple, Sony and Bose deals draw shoppers

Amazon’s four-day Prime Day opened with tech’s steepest cuts, including AirPods Pro 3 at $169, a record low from $249.

Amazon opened Prime Day 2026 on June 23, and the four-day sale ran through June 26 at 11:59 p.m. PT, giving Prime members access to millions of deals across more than 35 categories. Amazon also pushed Alexa for Shopping tools that let members build a personalized deals guide and set alerts, a sign that the company wanted shoppers to sort the event by need rather than by headline hype.

The clearest early discounts landed in tech, especially headphones, earbuds, TVs, laptops and Apple gear. AirPods Pro 3 fell to $169, a record low and $80 below the $249 list price, making it one of the most concrete examples of a genuine Prime Day markdown. Apple, Sony, Bose and Anker drew much of the attention because the strongest savings were concentrated in that part of the market, not spread evenly across the entire sale.

That concentration matters because Amazon positioned Prime Day as a broad event, with offers spanning Amazon devices, groceries, fashion, beauty, travel and more, but breadth does not automatically mean value. The sale also arrived earlier than the traditional July Prime Day window, and it marked the second year in a row that Amazon stretched the event to four days instead of 48 hours. For shoppers, the useful test is simple: a real deal is one that clearly beats a recent low, not one that only looks large next to a higher sticker price. The AirPods Pro 3 price cut met that test; many other Prime Day offers were competing for attention in a crowded field where the biggest discounts were still clustered in a few high-demand categories.

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For buyers focused on protecting their budgets, the strongest Prime Day signal was not the size of the event, but the pattern inside it. Tech items were leading, Apple accessories were moving quickly, and Amazon was using its own shopping tools to keep members inside the sale for the full June 23-26 run. Outside those categories, the event’s broad catalog offered less reason to rush, especially when the most aggressive price cuts were already visible in a narrow set of products.