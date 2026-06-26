Prime Day smartphone deals on Samsung, Google and Motorola end soon
Google’s Pixel 10 Pro Fold starts at $1,139, Motorola’s razr lineup at $799.99, and Prime Day’s last hours reward shoppers who can check the math.
Amazon said Prime Day 2026 runs through 11:59 p.m. PT tonight, June 26, and the sale spans more than 35 categories, including phones. Amazon’s cell-phone pages show Prime-eligible deals are active across the category, so the smartest move now is to compare any markdown against the manufacturers’ own current prices rather than the crossed-out number beside it.
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold7 is the clearest case for buyers who want to act now. Samsung launched the foldable globally on July 25, 2025 after pre-orders opened July 9, and the company says it weighs 215 grams, measures 8.9 mm when folded and 4.2 mm unfolded. That makes it the thinnest, lightest book-style option in this group, but it also means shoppers are paying for portability first and price second. If a Prime Day offer only trims a small amount from that premium, waiting for later inventory clearance makes more sense than grabbing a weak deal under deadline pressure.
Google’s Pixel 10 Pro Fold is the better benchmark for buyers who care about durability and trade-in value. Google calls it its most durable foldable yet, says it uses a gearless hinge and Tensor G5, and lists it from $1,139 after eligible trade-in and discount, down from $1,799. That $660 gap is the cleanest proof point in the mix, because it gives shoppers a concrete ceiling for what a real discount looks like. If a retailer cannot get near that figure, the savings are probably cosmetic.
Motorola gives shoppers the widest price ladder and the most obvious entry point. Its 2026 razr family page lists the razr ultra at $1,499.99, the razr+ at $1,099.99 and the razr at $799.99. That spread matters: buyers who want a foldable without crossing into four-figure flagship territory should watch the base razr closely, while anyone set on Samsung’s larger foldable or Google’s premium trade-in math can afford to wait for back-to-school or the fall launch cycle if today’s final-hour price does not beat those official baselines by a meaningful margin.
Sources
- [1]news.google.com
- [2]aboutamazon.com
- [3]news.samsung.com
- [4]blog.google
- [5]store.google.com
- [6]motorola.com
- [7]amazon.com
Pamella Goncalves
Arts and culture journalist with an ear for emerging talent and an eye for the stories behind the stage. Covers music, theatre, film, and the creative forces shaping modern entertainment.