Prime Day smartphone deals on Samsung, Google and Motorola end soon

Google’s Pixel 10 Pro Fold starts at $1,139, Motorola’s razr lineup at $799.99, and Prime Day’s last hours reward shoppers who can check the math.

Amazon said Prime Day 2026 runs through 11:59 p.m. PT tonight, June 26, and the sale spans more than 35 categories, including phones. Amazon’s cell-phone pages show Prime-eligible deals are active across the category, so the smartest move now is to compare any markdown against the manufacturers’ own current prices rather than the crossed-out number beside it.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold7 is the clearest case for buyers who want to act now. Samsung launched the foldable globally on July 25, 2025 after pre-orders opened July 9, and the company says it weighs 215 grams, measures 8.9 mm when folded and 4.2 mm unfolded. That makes it the thinnest, lightest book-style option in this group, but it also means shoppers are paying for portability first and price second. If a Prime Day offer only trims a small amount from that premium, waiting for later inventory clearance makes more sense than grabbing a weak deal under deadline pressure.

Google’s Pixel 10 Pro Fold is the better benchmark for buyers who care about durability and trade-in value. Google calls it its most durable foldable yet, says it uses a gearless hinge and Tensor G5, and lists it from $1,139 after eligible trade-in and discount, down from $1,799. That $660 gap is the cleanest proof point in the mix, because it gives shoppers a concrete ceiling for what a real discount looks like. If a retailer cannot get near that figure, the savings are probably cosmetic.

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Motorola gives shoppers the widest price ladder and the most obvious entry point. Its 2026 razr family page lists the razr ultra at $1,499.99, the razr+ at $1,099.99 and the razr at $799.99. That spread matters: buyers who want a foldable without crossing into four-figure flagship territory should watch the base razr closely, while anyone set on Samsung’s larger foldable or Google’s premium trade-in math can afford to wait for back-to-school or the fall launch cycle if today’s final-hour price does not beat those official baselines by a meaningful margin.