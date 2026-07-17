Prime Video’s God of War recasts Kratos after Ryan Hurst injury

Ryan Hurst’s bicep injury has forced Prime Video to recast Kratos, halting a God of War shoot that had just begun after a January 2026 casting reveal.

Prime Video is recasting Kratos after Ryan Hurst tore a bicep while performing a stunt on the God of War set, a blow that stopped production and could push the filming calendar into 2027. The injury may require surgery, adding another cost and timing risk to a series already under pressure to deliver one of gaming’s most recognizable heroes.

The live-action God of War is built on Sony’s long-running PlayStation franchise and follows Kratos and Atreus as they travel to spread the ashes of Faye, Kratos’ wife and Atreus’ mother. Amazon ordered the series in December 2022, with Cory Barlog attached as an executive producer, and the production had only recently begun when Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video released a first-look image of Hurst and Callum Vinson in character.

That image mattered because it signaled momentum for a project that had spent years in development and had already endured a creative reset. Sony and Amazon had previously started over after the departures of Rafe Judkins, Hawk Ostby and Mark Fergus, leaving the new version of the show with little room for disruption. A lead recast after principal filming begins is especially costly on a stunt-heavy fantasy series, where armor fittings, action choreography, scheduling, and continuity can all force additional spending and delay.

Hurst’s casting had also carried unusual weight for fans. He was announced as Kratos in January 2026, bringing recognition from Sons of Anarchy and a direct franchise link through his earlier voice work as Thor in God of War Ragnarök. That combination made him an unusually visible face for a role that depends on both physical presence and familiarity with the source material.

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Kratos is not a role that can be swapped lightly. The character is defined by size, movement, and brutal combat staging, all of which make stunt preparation central to the performance. A new actor would have to absorb that physical language quickly while the show’s producers protect the larger production schedule, a difficult task for a flagship adaptation tied to one of PlayStation’s best-known properties.

For Amazon and Sony Pictures Television, the setback lands at the worst possible moment. The show had finally reached the point where a first-look image could reassure fans that filming was underway, and Hurst’s injury now puts the adaptation’s timeline, budget and audience confidence back in play.