Prince George turns 13 ahead of Eton College start

Prince George marked his 13th birthday with a new portrait, days before he heads to Eton College at the same age his father began there.

Prince George turned 13 on July 22 as his parents marked the milestone with a new birthday portrait, just as the young royal stands on the edge of the next stage in his public life. The image arrives at a moment when the palace is trying to preserve his childhood while gradually introducing the boy who is second in line to the throne.

George is the eldest grandchild of King Charles III and the eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, now Catherine, Princess of Wales. Kensington Palace confirmed in June that he will attend Eton College from September 2026, following the path his father took to the Berkshire boarding school.

The timing matters because Eton takes pupils from age 13, and George turned 13 on the same day the royal family marked his birthday. BBC said annual fees at the school are around £63,000, underscoring the exclusivity of the institution that will soon become part of the prince’s daily life. His move to Eton also places him in a setting that has long been associated with Britain’s political and social elite, and with the education of future leaders.

The palace has also maintained a careful rhythm around George’s public image. Reuters has noted that Kensington Palace has previously released birthday portraits for earlier milestones, pairing each one with a social-media message from the family. That routine has allowed the royals to acknowledge a child whose life is of public interest without turning his birthdays into full-scale public events.

The transition carries particular weight because George is not simply another royal schoolboy. He is the future king whom insiders have described as being prepared for service since before his birth, a role that becomes harder to keep in the background as adolescence begins and his school years move him closer to the front of the line. The birthday photo, like the Eton announcement, reflects the same balancing act: protect the boy, prepare the heir.