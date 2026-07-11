Prince Harry ends UK visit with bereaved children and goat yoga

Harry ended his UK trip with bereaved military children at Maxstoke Castle, mixing goat yoga with conversations about grief and Princess Diana’s anniversaries.

Prince Harry closed out his UK visit at Scotty’s Summer Festival at Maxstoke Castle in Warwickshire on Saturday, meeting bereaved military children and their families before joining them for goat yoga, games and water fights. The appearance was the final public engagement of his trip and drew around 200 children and relatives to the charity event.

Harry spent time talking with young people about grief, stress and loss, including how he marks anniversaries connected to the death of his mother, Princess Diana, when he was 12. The setting was deliberately informal, with inflatable obstacle courses, selfies and other activities designed to give the day a lighter tone alongside the conversations about bereavement and resilience.

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Scotty’s Little Soldiers, the charity behind the festival, supports children and young people who have lost a parent in the British Armed Forces, with help in some cases continuing until age 25. It was founded by Nikki Scott in memory of her husband, Corporal Lee Scott, after he was killed in Afghanistan in 2009. Harry serves as the charity’s global ambassador, a role that has increasingly placed him in direct contact with families living with military loss.

The festival came less than 24 hours after Harry’s private family reunion with King Charles at Highgrove, giving the final stop on his trip an added public dimension. But inside the grounds at Maxstoke Castle, the focus stayed on the children and the charity’s effort to make bereavement support feel accessible rather than clinical.

Source: GB News

That mix of visibility and informality has become central to Harry’s public work around mental health and grief. By sitting with children, talking plainly about loss and taking part in a festival built around play as well as support, he used the visit to reinforce a message that bereaved young people need more than sympathy alone. They need space, routine and services that recognize how long grief can last, especially in military families.