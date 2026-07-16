Prince William praises England after World Cup semifinal loss to Argentina

Prince William told England to "hold your heads high" after a 2-1 semi-final loss to Argentina, saying the side had "inspired us all."

Prince William offered England his commiserations after Argentina beat the national side 2-1 in the World Cup semi-final, saying the players had "inspired us all" despite falling one win short of the final. In a message posted after the defeat, the Prince of Wales told the squad to "hold your heads high" and praised the "fight and belief" that carried England through the tournament.

England had led through Harry Kane before Argentina turned the match around with late goals from Enzo Fernández and Lautaro Martínez. The loss ended England’s run in the last four and left the side one step short of a place in the World Cup final, a margin that made William’s message as much about expectation as consolation.

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William called England "the most complete England team in a tournament" and thanked everyone on and off the pitch for what he described as an incredible tournament. He also said the players had given it their all. The tone fit a pattern that had developed throughout England’s campaign, with William repeatedly backing the team in public as it moved deeper into the competition.

That support matters because William is not only a prominent football figure but the heir to the throne and the eldest son of King Charles III. When a royal figure speaks after a national setback, the message does more than console: it helps define whether a defeat is framed as failure or as a standard worth carrying forward. In this case, William’s language pointed firmly toward the latter, setting a high bar for what England fans now expect from the side.

The Argentina fixture also carried historical weight for British readers beyond football. Britain and Argentina went to war over the Falkland Islands in April 1982, a conflict that lasted two months and left 255 British servicemen, 655 Argentine servicemen and 3 Falkland Islanders dead. That backdrop has long given the England-Argentina matchup a sharper political edge than an ordinary international tie.

Photo by Alexander Nadrilyanski

Against that history, and after a tournament that ended one step from the final, William’s note landed as both commiseration and endorsement. England’s run did not finish with a trophy, but it did leave a public expectation that the country’s best team in years should now be judged against the highest possible standard.