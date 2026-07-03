Prince William to appear on New Heights before Swift-Kelce wedding

Prince William turned up in a New Heights teaser hours before Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s expected wedding, putting a royal cameo inside the Kelce media machine.

Prince William turned up in a teaser for Jason and Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast on Friday, giving the NFL brothers a royal cameo just hours before Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s anticipated wedding. The surprise appearance folded the Prince of Wales into a celebrity ecosystem now powered less by palace ceremony than by athlete-led media.

The episode featuring William was set to drop at noon ET, 5 p.m. in the United Kingdom, on the same day Kelce was expected to marry Swift in New York City. Reports had identified Madison Square Garden as the rumored wedding setting, giving the day’s attention a setting as closely watched as the guest list.

The teaser itself leaned into the collision of status and sports. Jason Kelce introduced William with an elaborate royal-style monologue that played off the prince’s titles and the brothers’ football background, turning the clip into a joke about who now gets to grant access to mass audiences.

William’s cameo also pulled fresh attention back to remarks he made on May 22 during a Heart Breakfast interview with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden. He said he was “hoping” for an invitation to Swift and Kelce’s wedding, a comment that now reads like a preview of a pop-culture crossover that moved from radio banter to a podcast teaser.

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Kensington Palace sources had already said that Prince William and Princess Kate would not attend the wedding, despite the long-running public connection between the royal family and Swift. William attended Swift’s 2024 Wembley Stadium shows in London with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, underscoring how the singer’s orbit has intersected with the monarchy in public before this latest Kelce moment.

That history made Friday’s teaser more than a novelty. It placed a British heir to the throne inside the distribution system of two American sports stars whose podcast has become a destination for entertainment and political conversation, while Swift’s own reach continues to pull the royal family into the same frame.