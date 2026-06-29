Princess of Wales completes Three Peaks challenge for cancer charity

Catherine finished the National Three Peaks Challenge for The Royal Marsden, casting cancer recovery as more than survival and pressing for holistic care after treatment.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, completed the National Three Peaks Challenge across Scotland, England and Wales over the weekend of June 28-29, 2026, in a surprise endurance effort for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. The climb took her up Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon, also known as Yr Wyddfa, within 24 hours, a route commonly described as about 23 miles with roughly 3,064 metres of ascent and about 462 miles of driving between peaks.

The challenge was framed as more than a physical test. Catherine said it was a chance to "explore life beyond diagnosis" and "give something back" after her own cancer treatment, and she used the moment to raise awareness of holistic healthcare for cancer patients. Her focus underscored a gap that many patients know well: finishing treatment does not mean a return to normal life, and support for recovery, wellbeing, resilience and quality of life can shape whether people truly live well afterward.

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The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity launched a fundraising page for the walk, saying the money would help more people with cancer benefit from holistic care. The fundraising target on the page was £935. The charity’s chief executive, Dame Cally Palmer, said the Prince and Princess of Wales were honored as joint patrons, a role they took on in January 2025 after Catherine visited The Royal Marsden’s Chelsea hospital on January 14, 2025.

That visit had already linked the Princess publicly to the realities of cancer care, including conversations with patients receiving chemotherapy and immunotherapy. Catherine revealed in March 2024 that she was undergoing cancer treatment and said at the start of 2025 that she was in remission, placing her recent challenge in the context of her own recovery rather than royal spectacle.

The Royal Marsden has long held a place in the royal family’s orbit. Diana, Princess of Wales became president of the institution in 1989, Prince William took on the role in 2007, and the couple became joint patrons in January 2025. Reports said Catherine walked alone on the mountain sections with support from Mountain Rescue and was greeted at the base of Snowdon by Prince William, their three children, Carole and Michael Middleton and James Middleton. One report said Kensington Palace believed the feat may have been a first for a member of the Royal Family, a milestone that could give unusual visibility to the case for cancer care that reaches beyond treatment itself.