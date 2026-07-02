Private credit boom raises fears of risky loans and defaults

Private credit has swelled past $2 trillion, but rising defaults, markdowns and withdrawal pressure are exposing how much risk sits in a lightly watched market.

In April 2024, the IMF said global private credit had exceeded $2.1 trillion in assets and committed capital, turning a once-niche corner of finance into a giant lending market that sits mostly outside the banking system. Specialized funds now make direct loans to companies that are too large or risky for banks and too small to borrow easily in public markets.

The worry is not just size. It is where the loans sit, who is holding them, and how little the market reveals when borrowers start to struggle. That combination makes the boom look less like a clean replacement for bank lending and more like a test of how much stress a lightly visible part of finance can absorb.

What private credit is, in plain English

Private credit is direct corporate lending by non-bank financial institutions, usually investment funds. Instead of issuing a public bond or taking a traditional bank loan, a company borrows from a private lender that can structure the deal quickly and hold it to maturity.

The model filled a real gap after the 2008 global financial crisis. Banks pulled back from some forms of risky or long-term lending, while many middle-market companies were still too small or too complex to tap public debt markets efficiently. Private credit stepped in with long-term financing, and over roughly the past three decades it evolved from a small alternative market into a major source of capital for corporate borrowers.

About three-quarters of that $2.1 trillion, the IMF said, is in the United States.

Why the boom now looks fragile

The same features that made private credit attractive are now making investors nervous. The IMF warned that the market’s opacity and limited oversight could heighten financial vulnerabilities if growth continues.

Firms borrowing private credit tend to be smaller and riskier than public-market borrowers. That matters because a borrower that is already more leveraged or less resilient has less room to absorb higher financing costs, slower sales or tighter credit conditions. The sector has never been tested through a severe downturn at its current size and scope, leaving investors to guess how it would behave if the economy weakens sharply.

The numbers behind the stress

The Federal Reserve said in May 2025 that private credit had become one of the fastest-growing segments of nonbank financial intermediaries over the past 15 years. Growth at that speed often leaves risk management and data coverage lagging behind the market itself, especially when the lending sits in private funds rather than public securities.

Fitch Ratings said in 2025 that private credit defaults were higher than broadly syndicated loans, a sign that direct lending is taking on a chunk of the market’s weakest borrowers. Fitch also said persistent high interest rates were expected to keep stress elevated, and borrowing costs can still squeeze debt-heavy companies and push more of them toward restructuring.

KBRA’s late-2024 review of middle-market private credit borrowers found that about 5% of the portfolio it studied was struggling. It suggests that a meaningful slice of borrowers was already under strain before the latest wave of caution. KBRA pointed to increased direct-lending defaults in 2025 as interest-rate pressure rose.

How losses can spread through the system

The first place stress shows up is inside the loan itself. If a borrower misses payments or restructures, the lender faces a loss, and in private credit that lender is often a fund whose investors expect steady returns rather than big swings.

The next problem is valuation. Collateral markdowns mean lenders have cut the value of the loans they hold. When those marks fall, fund net asset values can drop too, and that can trigger redemption pressure if investors decide they want their money back. Some managers have already restricted withdrawals as default fears rise, a sign that liquidity in a market built around long-term loans can tighten quickly when confidence weakens.

The Financial Stability Board said in May 2026 that the global private credit market was estimated at between $1.5 trillion and $2 trillion, a wide range that reflects how hard the market is to measure. The FSB also said the connections among private credit funds, banks, insurers and private equity firms are deepening. Losses do not stay neatly inside one fund when institutions finance each other, co-invest, or provide backstop funding around the same assets.

Why regulators and retirees should care

For regulators, the challenge is that private credit now sits close enough to the mainstream financial system to matter, but far enough from public disclosure to stay opaque.

Retirees should care for the same reason they care about any hard-to-see corner of finance: the losses do not have to start in a pension account to end up affecting one. Once banks, insurers and private equity firms are more deeply connected to private credit, stress can travel through balance sheets that support savings, insurance promises and long-term investment products.