Private plane crashes on Laredo highway, killing one and injuring five

A private jet came down on Loop 20 near Laredo’s airport, killing one of six aboard and leaving jet fuel burning across a highway.

A private jet tore into Loop 20 near Laredo International Airport late Tuesday, turning a routine stretch of roadway into a fire scene where motorists, police and firefighters faced a possible mass-casualty event. One of the six people on board died, the others were taken to the hospital, and jet fuel spilled across the highway as flames spread through the aircraft.

Laredo police said they received the call at about 10 p.m. local time on June 16, 2026, and investigators said the crash happened shortly after 10 p.m. on Loop 20 near the Texas-Mexico border. Jose Baeza said the plane hit Loop 20 and that jet fuel was on the road, forcing a cleanup and a prolonged closure in both directions that was expected to last into Wednesday morning. Authorities did not immediately identify the person who died, saying family notification had to come first.

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Tracking data identified the aircraft as a Cessna Citation Latitude, registration N523QS. The jet had departed San Jose del Cabo, Mexico, and was originally bound for Austin before diverting to Laredo. Laredo International Airport Director Gilberto Sanchez said the aircraft experienced a mechanical failure, though no further details were given. The National Transportation Safety Board said it was gathering information, and the FBI was also on scene.

The near-miss on a public highway added to the danger. Dashcam and social-media video showed the aircraft striking a light post before coming to rest near the airport, and witnesses described the plane as nearly sheared in half, tipped on its side, with its tail torn away. Motorists stopped to help, and people tried to smash the cockpit window and pry open the door while the fuselage burned. Zayra Garza, who recorded video at the scene, said it looked like “part of a movie” and that she feared the plane could explode.

Photo by Miguel Cuenca

Five police officers were hospitalized for smoke inhalation after trying to help rescue passengers, underscoring how quickly a crash on a roadway can pull first responders into the line of danger. No immediate injuries to people in vehicles on the highway were reported. Mayor Victor Trevino said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones affected by the recent private jet crash,” while NetJets said it was aware of the event involving one of its aircraft and was working with authorities.