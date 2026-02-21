PFF Ranks Bears’ Top Players and Trey McBride in 2025

Pro Football Focus recognizes the Chicago Bears’ top performers and ranks Cardinals tight end Trey McBride among the NFL’s elite for the 2025 season.

Pro Football Focus (PFF) has released its annual player evaluations, spotlighting the most impactful NFL performers of the 2025 season. The Chicago Bears saw several of their stars earn high marks, while Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride was ranked among the league’s very best, reinforcing his emergence as an elite player at his position.

Chicago Bears’ Top Performers Shine in PFF Grades

PFF’s player grading system, which evaluates every snap and performance metric, recognized multiple Bears as standouts during the 2025 NFL season. According to Pro Football Focus’ advanced analytics and as reported by Yahoo Sports, Chicago’s roster featured several of the league’s top-graded contributors on both sides of the ball.

DJ Moore , the team’s leading wide receiver, was highlighted for his consistent production and ability to create yardage after the catch. Moore’s receiving stats demonstrate his value as a reliable target and playmaker throughout the season.

, the team’s leading wide receiver, was highlighted for his consistent production and ability to create yardage after the catch. Moore’s receiving stats demonstrate his value as a reliable target and playmaker throughout the season. On defense, the Bears were recognized for strong performances from their secondary and linebacker group, with several players posting above-average coverage and tackling grades, according to PFF’s proprietary metrics.

Chicago’s offensive line improvement was also noted, contributing to the team’s offensive efficiency and helping stabilize the quarterback position.

The Bears’ 2025 statistics reflect the impact of these top performers, as the team made notable strides in several key categories, including passing yards, points allowed, and overall team record. PFF’s rankings provide context for the Bears’ improved play, offering an analytical perspective on how individual excellence translated to team success.

Trey McBride Among NFL’s Elite

While the Bears were well represented in PFF’s positional assessments, a standout from another franchise earned national recognition. Trey McBride, tight end for the Arizona Cardinals, was ranked No. 14 on Pro Football Focus’ list of the top 101 NFL players of 2025, as reported by Arizona Sports.

This ranking places McBride among the league’s premier talents, reflecting a season in which he excelled as a pass-catcher and blocker.

McBride’s inclusion at No. 14 is the highest for a tight end in this year’s list, underscoring his unique value in a crowded field of offensive playmakers.

According to PFF’s evaluation, McBride’s versatility and consistency were key to the Cardinals’ offensive scheme, making him one of the most difficult matchups for opposing defenses.

His high ranking further highlights the competitive landscape of NFL talent in 2025, with McBride setting a new standard for performance at the tight end position.

What PFF’s Rankings Mean for the Bears and NFL Landscape

PFF’s annual player grades and top 101 list are widely used as benchmarks for individual achievement and overall player value. For the Bears, the presence of several players among the analytics site’s best performers signals a promising foundation as the franchise builds for the future. The recognition is especially meaningful as Chicago looks to continue its upward trajectory, leveraging both established stars and emerging talent.

For the broader NFL, Trey McBride’s recognition at No. 14 shows how tight ends are increasingly central to modern offenses—a trend that teams across the league are seeking to emulate. His performance provides a blueprint for the position’s evolving role, blending receiving prowess with blocking responsibilities.

Looking Ahead

As teams reflect on the 2025 season and prepare for the year ahead, insights from Pro Football Focus’ player grades and rankings will inform roster decisions, contract extensions, and draft strategies. For the Bears and Cardinals, the recognition of their top performers is both a validation of their current approach and a motivator to maintain high standards going forward. Fans and analysts alike will be watching to see how these standouts build on their success in 2026.