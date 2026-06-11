Progressive insurgent Randy Villegas wins California House primary, sets Valadao rematch

Randy Villegas won the Democratic primary in California’s 22nd, setting up a rematch with David Valadao in a redrawn Central Valley battleground.

Randy Villegas’s victory in California’s 22nd Congressional District gives Democrats a sharp test case in the Central Valley: whether a populist, anti-establishment message can carry a swing seat long shaped by Republican strength, farm-country economics and voter skepticism toward party insiders. The college professor and political newcomer beat Assemblymember Jasmeet Bains in the June 2 Democratic primary, setting up a November rematch with Republican Rep. David Valadao in a Bakersfield-centered district that Democrats view as essential to winning back the House.

Unofficial results from the California Secretary of State showed Valadao leading the top-two field with 40.7% of the vote, or 30,593 votes, followed by Villegas with 32.2%, or 24,232 votes, and Bains with 27.1%, or 20,356 votes. The district had 319,580 registered voters, and the results remained unofficial on June 10, with certification scheduled for July 10.

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Villegas won despite a late push from Democratic establishment forces that had lined up behind Bains. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee had boosted Bains through its Red to Blue program and joint advertising, underscoring how closely national Democrats were watching the seat. Instead, Villegas leaned into a blunt anti-corporate pitch, refused corporate PAC money and built support from the party’s left flank, including endorsements from Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, along with groups such as the Working Families Party, Courage California, the California Working Families Party, the California Teachers Association, Latino Victory Fund and United Auto Workers.

The result turns the fall campaign into a proxy fight over the direction of Democratic politics in one of the country’s most closely watched House districts. Progressives are likely to argue that Villegas proved Central Valley voters are open to a sharper challenge to corporate power and economic inequality. Republicans will say the opposite: that a candidate with Villegas’s profile is too far left for a region that has repeatedly resisted Democrats’ more centrist bets.

Source: reuters.com

That question matters because Valadao remains one of Democrats’ top national targets in 2026. Former Assemblymember Rudy Salas lost to him in both 2022 and 2024, and Valadao had already been projected to advance from the top-two primary as the lone Republican on the ballot. The district was redrawn in 2025 and is widely described as more favorable to Democrats, but the November race will show whether that map change, plus a potentially friendlier political environment, is enough to overcome Central Valley habits that have so far kept Valadao in office.

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Villegas framed his win as a rejection of the old rules. “The seat is not for sale,” he said after the primary, signaling a campaign that will be fought less as a centrist compromise than as a direct challenge to the political and economic interests that have long defined California’s Central Valley.