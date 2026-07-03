Progressive primary wins complicate Democrats' affordability message for 2026

Progressive wins in Colorado and New York are forcing Democrats to choose between kitchen-table prices and a bolder left agenda as 2026 takes shape.

Progressive Democrats won primaries in New York, Colorado, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas. The split is visible in two competing messages: party strategists want voters focused on food, housing and healthcare costs, while the energized left is pressing candidates to go further, on taxing the rich, cutting military spending, opposing U.S. funding for Israel and shifting money away from Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted June 3-8 found 40% of respondents said cost-of-living would be the single biggest factor in their 2026 vote, compared with 28% for protecting democracy and democratic norms, 14% for immigration and 9% for crime. Among independents, 44% named cost-of-living their top priority. The same poll found 31% wanted Congress to prioritize healthcare costs, while 22% each chose housing and food. The U.S. House majority is 219-213, and the president’s party typically loses seats in midterm elections.

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In Colorado, 29-year-old progressive Melat Kiros ousted Rep. Diana DeGette in Colorado’s 1st Congressional District primary. In Colorado’s 8th District, progressive state Rep. Manny Rutinel won the Democratic nomination for a battleground seat held by Republican Gabe Evans. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser also defeated Sen. Michael Bennet for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination after outraising him by more than $1 million and overcoming $11 million in outside spending that had favored Bennet.

Zohran Mamdani’s endorsements drove three progressive congressional wins in New York City. Former Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison has warned that constant bashing of the party’s brand is counterproductive, while Rep. Ro Khanna has argued that the energy is with candidates willing to stand up against foreign wars, ICE and billionaire influence.

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Adam Hamawy, a New Jersey Democrat who won his House primary on a progressive platform, said: “It’s about the choices we are making to offer solutions on affordability.”